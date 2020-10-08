Majority Covid deaths in Haryana in age group of 55-64 years

Majority of Covid-related deaths took place in the month of September. (File)

The highest number of coronavirus positive patients who died in Haryana were in the age group of 55-64 years (398 deaths), followed by the patients who were between 65-74 years old (377 deaths).

Till October 7, 1528 patients (1,068 men and 460 women) died across Haryana due to coronavirus.

According to the analysis of deaths that took place till October 4, conducted by a member of the office of Haryana’s Director General (Health), the highest number of cases reported in Haryana belonged to the age groups between 25-34, followed by age groups between 35-44, 45-54, 15-24 and then by 55-64 years.

Majority of Covid-related deaths took place in the month of September. While zero deaths had been reported in Haryana till April 1, the number of deceased due to Covid stood at 4 on May 1, further increasing to 21 on June 1, to 240 on July 1 and to 428 on August 1. Of the total 1,528 deaths so far, as many as 696 succumbed to the disease in September itself.

The mortality percentage has though remained the highest for patients in the age group between 95-104 years standing at 16.7 per cent, followed by age groups between 85-94 years at 11.3 per cent.

The graph takes a downward trend as it progress to lower age groups. The percentage of people between age groups of 25-34 years has remained at the smallest number at 0.1 per cent. The percentage has increased to 0.5 for toddlers between the ages of 0-5.

Whereas 34 per cent of those infected were women, 66 per cent were men. At least 12 transgender people have also been affected in the state.

Even as 46 per cent of those who succumbed to Covid were found to have more than one comorbidities, at least 17 per cent were reported with none. The presence of Diabetes Mellitus as a comorbidity was found prevalent in at least 12 per cent of the total deaths — the number does not include those who had more than one comorbidity. Six per cent of the deaths reported were suffering from hypertension, five per cent had respiratory disease, two per cent each were suffering from kidney disease, liver disease and cancer and at least one per cent had neurological disorders.

As per the analysis on status of patient at the time of death, while 57 percent of the total deaths were people who had been put on ventilators, at least 6 per cent had also been brought dead to the hospitals. Further, 21 per cent of the total deaths had been people on oxygen support and 15 per cent had been people on BiPAP, a machine used to support breathing.

On the basis of their profession, at least 58 per cent of the total deaths comprise of people who succumbed to the disease were senior citizens above 60 years of age, 18 per cent worked private jobs or were businessmen, 11 per cent were housewives, 5 per cent were not working, 3 per cent were farmers or labourers, 2 per cent were government staff (excluding health staff) and at least 1 per cent each were healthcare staff, students and children under 5 years of age.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.