Covid effect: At Chandigarh district court, pending cases rise to 70,663

There are 30 judicial officers in Chandigarh and as many as 2,600 advocates at the district courts.

With the functioning of the courts affected due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the pendency of cases at Chandigarh district court touched a new figure of 70,663 stated official district court data.

Most of these pending cases include MACT (Motor Accident Claim Tribunal), followed by cases of HMA and domestic violence against women.

Statistics on the official website of the Chandigarh district court reveal till December 31, 2020, as many as 11,754 cases are under proceedings at the Sessions courts, while 58,879 cases are under proceeding at the trial (JMIC and civil) courts.

Till year end pending cases at the Sessions courts include 2,911 criminal cases and 8,843 civil cases. At the trial courts of JMICs and civil Judges, out of total 58,879 pending cases, 46,713 are criminal cases while 12,166 are civil cases.

Going by the nature of pending cases, among the civil cases, Motor Accident Claim cases are 1718, as many as 1,584 cases are pending under the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA). Among the criminal cases at Sessions court, maximum pending cases are those filed under the Narcotics Drugs and Psycotropic Substance (NDPS) Act amounting to 391 at present. At the trial courts, among the civil cases, 1,333 are rent cases, while at JMIC courts, domestic violence cases at 891 top the charts.

