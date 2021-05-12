Covid deaths: Ludhiana crematorium uses new LPG-fired chamber to tackle rush

After a portable trolley to cremate the Covid dead, a Ludhiana crematorium has now started using a new LPG crematorium to help it with deal with rush of bodies as pandemic toll mounts.

“A gas-fired cremation chamber with enclosed stainless steel structure that can withstand high temperature has been developed and it is low on emissions and gas consumption,” said city-based industrialist Ranjodh Singh.

He added: “The whole cremation process will take less than one hour and uses just 1 LPG cylinder, compared to 3 used by old LPG-fired chambers.”

The first cremation was using this was performed Tuesday at Ramgarhia Shamshanghat, Dholewal. The victim, Uma Pati (60), had succumbed to Covid-19 at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana.

“After cremation is done, the tray on which ashes are lying, is taken out and a fresh tray is inserted inside, so that cremation can be done without any wait,” said Singh, adding that he will provide the LPG chamber to other crematoriums in Punjab and outside on cost to cost basis.