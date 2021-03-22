Punjab records 44 new Covid deaths, daily tally crosses 2,600-mark

Masks being distributed at the entrance of the Kisan Mahasamelan of AAP at Baghapurana In Moga on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

For the fifth consecutive day, Punjab added more than 2,000 new Covid-19 cases, as per the state bulletin, Sunday. The daily case count crossed 2,600-mark with 2,669 new cases and 44 fresh deaths.

This is the second COVID wave being witnessed in Punjab after the single-day highest count of 2,896 cases was reported on September 17, 2020.

With 44 fresh deaths as per Sunday’s bulletin, the toll in Punjab due to Covid reached 6,324. Among 44 deaths reported Sunday, 10 died in Hoshiarpur, eight in Ludhiana, seven in Gurdaspur, six in Jalandhar, five in Amritsar, two in Tarn Taran, and one each in Sangrur, Mohali, Patiala, Pathankot, Kapurthala and Ferozepur.

With 2,699 fresh coronavirus cases, the total infections reached 2,13,110. Currently there are 18,257 active cases in Punjab. Maximum fresh cases were recorded in Jalandhar (393), Ludhiana (330) and Mohali (327). While 23 patients continue to be critical and on ventilator support, 272 are on oxygen support.

The maximum active cases are in Jalandhar district (2,752).