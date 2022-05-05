Covid: Data shows 10 people tested positive in last 7 days

THE past week has seen a marginal increase in the new Covid cases in Chandigarh, with the average number of positive cases in the last seven days settling at 10, and the positivity rate touching 0.80%. In the last four days, the highest number of cases, 14, was reported on May 3. As per reports, the number of active cases as on Wednesday stood at 67.

The health department has been encouraging people, including children, to come forward and vaccinate, which they said is the only way to check the spread of the infection. While the rate of vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 is 98.85% (first dose), vaccination percentagein the age group of 12 to 14 years has been only 63.30% (first dose).

“The last few days have seen an improvement in the rate of vaccination for the 12 to 14 year age group. The vaccine is safe for children, and there should be no hesitancy regarding taking it. It also saves us from contracting a severe version of the disease and being hospitalised as witnessed in the last wave. We have to wait and watch to see the pattern of the new cases and maintain Covid appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Suman Singh, the director of health services. In the last week, there have been no deaths and has seen just two people being admitted to the Covid ward in PGI.

Professor Surjit Singh, director of PGI, said we must take adequate precautions, considering the steady rise in cases in other states.

“New strains may emerge and with surges. It is imperative that the vaccination drive is given a powerful push. Every eligible person should get it. Children can bring the virus home and at-risk others, Rakesh Kochhar, former head, Department of Gastroenterology, PGI.