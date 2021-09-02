Covid curbs extended till September 15 in Mohali

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan has extended the COVID-19 restrictions on travelling till September 15.

The orders issued by the DC stated that only passengers who are fully vaccinated, or have recovered from Covid, or have a negative RTPCR report of the last 72 hours, shall be allowed entry in the district from other states.

In case a passenger doesn’t have either of these, RAT testing will be mandatory. Passengers travelling by flights will be mandatorily required to be fully vaccinated, or recovered from COVID, or have a negative RTPCR report of the last 72 hours.

The orders further read that gatherings will be restricted to not more than 150 people indoors and 300 people outdoors subject to an upper limit of 50 per cent of the capacity.

Artists/ musicians will be allowed at such functions/celebrations in all areas with due COVID protocols. All bars, cinema halls, restaurants, spas, swimming pools, coaching centres, sports complexes, gyms, malls, museums and zoos will be allowed to operate at maximum capacity of 50 per cent subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated or COVID recovered.

All users of swimming, sports and gym facilities will be persons over 18 years who have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. Strict COVID protocols will be put in place for operations.

Colleges, coaching centres and all other institutions of higher learning will continue to open subject to the condition that only fully vaccinated, or COVID recovered teaching, non-teaching staff and students are allowed to be physically present.

The option of online learning must be available to the students. Schools will continue to open subject to conditions that only fully vaccinated, or COVID recovered teaching, non-teaching staff are allowed to be physically present. Option of online learning must be available to the students. Cities, where positivity is above 0.2 per cent, should close primary classes 4 and below until the situation improves.

These orders further stated that teaching and non-teaching staff of colleges, coaching centres, institutions of higher learning, schools will be prioritised for vaccination with special camps such as that all are covered with first dose within this month.

Those due for the second dose should also be prioritized. Parents of school-going children should be encouraged to immediately get vaccinated.