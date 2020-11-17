‘This winter may be risky for those with compromised health’

With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise in the Tricity, the second wave, say doctors, is proving to be more severe than the first. (Representational Image)

With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise in the Tricity, the second wave, say doctors, is proving to be more severe than the first. “At our flu clinic, the weekly footfalls had shown a steady decline over the last few weeks from the maximum of 262 in the second week of September. The footfall, after falling to 47 in the last week of October, have started rising again in November. The proportion of Covid-19 results reported positive has also shown a concomitant rise,” said Dr Parvinder Chawla, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital.

According to Dr Chawla, 80 per cent of the people who catch this infection have asymptomatic or mild infection not requiring hospitalisation, while 20 per cent have moderate to severe infection requiring hospitalisation. The elderly and those with high-risk medical conditions are more vulnerable and tend to comprise the 20 per cent group.

While the 80 per cent group contributes more to the spread of infection, the 20 per cent group contributes more towards the hospital and ICU occupancy and death.

“The only way we can prevent a second peak from happening without having to resort to another lockdown and its economic fallout is by ensuring that those falling in the 80 per cent bracket become the ring of protection rather than the source of spread to those falling in the 20 per cent bracket,” added Dr Chawla.

The spread of infection can be reduced by adhering to principles of washing-masking and physical-distancing, isolating as soon as symptoms start developing, and reverse-quarantine to ensure the elderly and the high-risk individuals are actively prevented from catching the infection.

“Winters anyway are known to be harsh and unforgiving for the elders. This winter is going to be especially risky for those with compromised health. Staying indoors in enclosed spaces is very likely to enhance the virus transmission. The only thing that can work in the stage of community transmission is community action…each individual’s action. Preventing the second peak will therefore need to be individual and family responsibility, with the mantra being ‘Self-protection, Self-isolation and Reverse-quarantine’, she added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd