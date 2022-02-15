Covid: Chandigarh, Panchkula report one death each

Chandigarh reported 31 new Covid cases on Monday (RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen), taking the total tally of Covid cases in the UT to 91369. The total number of active cases is 558 and deaths due to Covid are 1,153, with one death reported on Monday. The positivity rate is 1.84 per cent. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1,684 and total recoveries on Monday are 95. The total number of vaccinations is 1,569 on Monday.

Covid deaths

A 77-year-old male, resident of Sector 18 was brought dead at GMSH-16. He was tested and reported positive for Covid. He was fully vaccinated for Covid.

Hospitalisations

In PGI, out of 380 Covid beds with oxygen, 31 are occupied, and out of the 70 Covid ventilator beds, nine are occupied. In GMCH-32, out of 165 Covid beds with oxygen, 18 are occupied, and out of 63 Covid ventilator beds, three are occupied. In GMSH-16, out of 230 Covid beds with oxygen, 13 are occupied and out of 20 Covid ventilator beds, all are vacant.

Mohali: 28 new cases

As many as 28 positive Covid cases were reported in Mohali on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 95,187 with 570 active cases. The officials said that a maximum of 12 cases were reported from Mohali followed by nine from Kharar, four Dhakoli and three from Gharuan. The health officials said that a total of 564 samples were collected in the district. A total of 7,229 people were vaccinated. The officials said that 71 patients also recovered from the infection.

Panchkula: 22 new cases, one death

A total of 22 new Covid cases were reported in Panchkula on Monday. Meanwhile one new Covid related death was reported in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave and fell to 93 per cent during the third wave, has now risen to 98.6 per cent.

Of the total 22 new cases were reported, 17 were added to the district count while the rest were added to the outside district tally. A total of 57,774 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 43,854 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 412 people have succumbed to the virus here. The positivity rate on Monday was recorded at 2.9 per cent. The active case tally is at 151. Of these, 134 remained under home isolation while 17 have required to be hospitalised. The district has conducted 586,613 tests so far, with 583 samples being collected on Sunday. As many as 181 healthcare workers have yet tested positive in the third wave. 496 healthcare workers have tested positive in Panchkula since the beginning of covid in the district.