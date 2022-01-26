Covid-19: Chandigarh achieves 100 per cent vaccination of target population

ON the eve of Republic Day, Chandigarh has completed double dose of Covid vaccination to the 100 per cent target population (8,43,011) of 18 years and above. Dharam Pal, UT Adviser congratulated all doctors, nurses, and health care workers in Chandigarh for administering both the doses of the vaccines to the target population. Pal stated that with 127 per cent vaccination of the first dose, Chandigarh is first in the country and even after achieving this milestone of 100 per cent second dose, will continue with the efforts to cover more and more people even from adjoining areas.

“I am very happy that our efforts to vaccinate 100 per cent of the population have yielded results. From mobile teams to door-to-door vaccinations, arrangements for special categories for home vaccination, sessions by doctors to address vaccine hesitancy in various dispensaries in the city, campaigns to motivate people to come forward to get themselves vaccinated, reminder phone calls to those who had not taken both doses, it was all a team effort,” said Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services.

Vaccination, added Dr Singh, as has been proved, safeguards people from severe disease, hospitalisation and death. “Vaccination has played a big role in keeping the rate of hospitalisations down, as most admissions are of those with comorbidities and the older age group. Even in the second wave, people with one dose of vaccine were better protected. Even though we see a downward trend in cases, with milder disease and asymptomatic cases, we cannot say that we have reached our peak. We need to see the trend for a week or more, so all precautions are needed. Now, we will focus on the 15 to 18 age group category, with 70 per cent in this age group already vaccinated. The children need to be safe so that they can start going to schools and colleges,” adds Dr Suman.

Pal further stated that the UT Administration is fully prepared to deal with the ongoing Covid surge and each aspect is being monitored meticulously, including the availability of beds in hospitals, medical oxygen, critical medicines, etc. The rates of different tests and treatments have also been rationalised in the UT.