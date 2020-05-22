Covid cess of 5% and excise duties hiked by 12%

According to the notification, the five per cent Covid cess will be levied on the minimum retail price.

Liquor buyers in Chandigarh will have to shell out around 20-25 per cent more now, as the Chandigarh administration, on Thursday, approved a Covid cess of five per cent on liquor and a hike in excise duties of 12 per cent. The administration approved Cow cess on liquor.

According to the notification, the five per cent Covid cess will be levied on the minimum retail price. The collected cess will go to the Municipal Corporation while the Excise duties to the administration.

As per liquor traders, the rates of liquor brands which are being bought these days range from Rs 150 to 3,500. Liquor vend owners said that the buyer will have to shell out around 20 to 25 per cent more.

Sample centre in BDC

UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore said that there is substantial improvement in recovery rate of corona patients (77 per cent) and the doubling rate in the city is 39 days. He added that deaths too have been minimal, and mostly have been due to co-morbidities.

He, however, expressed grave concern about the rising number of positive cases in Bapu Dham Colony and an urgent meeting of senior officers and doctors was called on Thursday afternoon to decide a new strategy for Bapu Dham Colony.

The officials decided that a local sample collection centre will be set up in a school inside the colony to increase testing rates. The Administrator directed all doctors and officers to devote their full energy and resources in Bapu Dham Colony.

