Covid cases see marginal rise, Tricity reports 16 infections

Covid-19 cases saw a marginal rise on Thursday as 16 new cases were reported in the Tricity.

No virus-related deaths were reported.

Chandigarh: 6 new cases

The UT reported six new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally of cases to 62,051, with 44 active cases.

The city has been reporting four new cases everyday on an average for the last seven days, with the positivity rate at 0.28 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 2,156 samples were tested for the virus and 8,380 people received the jab as per the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Mohali: 7 positive cases

As many as seven positive Covid cases were reported in the district on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 68,551 with 56 active cases.

No virus-related was reported.

The district has so far recorded a total of 1057 deaths.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that five cases were reported from Mohali and two from Kharar.

Two patients were also discharged from home isolation or hospitals upon recovering.

Panchkula: 3 new cases

Three new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Thursday.

No virus-related death was reported during the day.

The active cases tally was recorded as eight, while the recovery rate remained at 98.75 per cent.

A total of 40,338 patients have tested positive for the virus so far, of which 30,664 hail from Panchkula itself and the rest are from the neighbouring districts. As many as 376 people have also succumbed to the virus as yet.

The district has conducted 3,99,884 tests so far, including 735 samples tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the district positivity rate was recorded at 0.40 per cent on Thursday.