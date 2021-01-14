Punjab: Covid cases fall in Panchkula, health dept says trend should continue with vaccine rollout

Panchkula has recorded 227 new cases in the first ten days of January. (File Photo)

As per an analysis of the bulletins issued by the health department of Panchkula, Covid-19 cases in the district have seen a steady decline November onwards, with the number seeing an estimated huge drop in January.

The district has recorded 227 new cases in the first ten days of January.

After the district witnessed its peak in September last year, cases had decreased in October, but had gone up again in November (with 1524 cases) as compared to October (with 1,031 cases). The rise was however expected, owing to the apprehensions of the second wave. A drop was recorded in December, which saw 1,199 cases.

The per-day caseload decreased from 50 in November to 40 in December and further to approximately 22 in January. Now with the vaccination set to roll out from January 16, health authorities expect the cases to keep decreasing further.

The district authorities have rolled out several plans and schemes to curb the increase. As the cases rose in November, the district had identified all overcrowded and sensitive areas which then witnessed increased sampling.

As many as 14 incident commanders had been instructed to keep an eye on crowded areas and were asked to ensure testing of employees at all offices, sweets shops and spaces visited frequently.

Sampling which was ramped up in the last week of November has seen a slow decline since January with the resources of the health department being diverted towards the implementation of smooth vaccination. While almost 1000 tests per day were conducted in December, the number has come down to an average of 650 per day in January.

“We are at the tail end of this wave. Hopefully, the vaccine will help us contain the virus and we will see a decreasing number of cases as well as a reduced fatality,” said a health department official.