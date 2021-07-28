Covid cases down, reopen Kartarpur corridor, CM Amarinder Singh writes to PM Narendra Modi

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor in view of the improvement in the Covid situation and to facilitate people to visit the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Amarinder said his government would be happy to work in conjunction with the Government of India to ensure adherence to proper Covid-19 protocols, including testing and vaccination of pilgrims, using the corridor. He hoped for a positive consideration by the Prime Minister in this regard, a government statement said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the movement of devotees to Kartarpur through the corridor was suspended in March last year due to the Covid outbreak.

“The Covid-19 situation in Punjab has shown signs of significant improvement in the past one month and I am happy to share that yesterday (Tuesday), no Covid-19 related death was reported, after almost a period of one year,” he wrote. He said that in the changed scenario, the people have obviously again evinced their desire to have darshan at Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

The Chief Minister further said, “We have been fortunate that the Kartarpur Corridor was opened on the auspicious occasion of the 550th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2019. It helped fulfill the long-standing demand of ‘khulle darshan deedar’ of the historic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, located just across the international border in Pakistan,” he added.