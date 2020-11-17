Covid: 82 cases, two deaths recorded in Chandigarh

he total number of active cases was 1,052 and the death toll reached 250 with two deaths being reported on Monday. (Representational Image)

The UT on Monday reported 82 new Covid positive cases (RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen), taking the total tally to 15,886 cases. The total number of active cases was 1,052 and the death toll reached 250 with two deaths being reported on Monday.

While 40 men tested positive, the number of women who were COVID positive was 42. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 1,137 with the total number of samples tested so far being 1,23,326. As many as 116 people were discharged from various facilities.

On Monday, two deaths were reported. A 50-year-old male resident of Mauli Jagran, a case of chronic kidney disease, haemophilia and chronic Hepatitis-C, who tested COVID positive, expired at PGIMER.

A 56-year-old female resident of Ramdarbar, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension, who tested Covid positive, expired at GMCH-32.

As per the latest available data, the case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent.

