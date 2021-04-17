Weekend lockdown in Chandigarh

COVID-19 test for the residents at road side camp outside the police post near Rose Garden in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet singh)

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus infection, the UT Administration imposed a weekend lockdown from 10 pm on Friday, which will remain in force till 5 am on Monday.

In a detailed order, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said, “A war room meeting was held on April 16 for reviewing the situation of Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh. In the said meeting, it was decided that the District Magistrate, Chandigarh, will issue an order of Weekend Lockdown to be effective from 10 pm on April 16 to 5 am on Monday, April 19.”

The order further stated: “I, Mandip Singh Brar, District Magistrate, UT, Chandigarh, in continuation of the above mentioned orders while exercising the power vested with me u/s 144 CrPC do hereby order that there will be a weekend lockdown. No person will leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the above said hours.”

Categories exempted

Those tasked with law and order, emergency duty and municipal services or duties, including executive magistrates, police personnel, military/CAPF personnel in uniform, health, electricity, fire, media persons with accreditation and government machinery tasked with Covid-related duties will be exempted from the restrictions on production of identity card.

The essential commodity shops and vendors, dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetable, dairy, milk booths, meat, fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals and medical equipments will be allowed to remain open for home delivery only.

The manufacturing units of essential commodities will also remain open and they will be specially issued a restricted movement curfew pass by the authority. There will be no curbs on inter-state and intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods.

All the vehicles and persons in bonafide transit (inter-state/intra-state) will be allowed to pass after due verification of the point of origin and destination. Meanwhile, hospitals, chemist shops and ATMs will be allowed to remain open round the clock.

Pregnant women and patients traveling for availing medical/health services and passengers going to or returning from the airport, railway station or ISBT will also be allowed to commute.

The marriage organisers or other persons seeking movement pass may contact 0172-2700076 & 0172-2700341 or apply online on http://www.admser chd.nic.in/dpc for a movement pass. Pardhuman, HCS officer and Sanjeev Kohll, RLO will be the Nodal Officers for this purpose.

Audit all Covid deaths: Administrator

PGIMER Director Dr Jagat Ram said that there are 222 Covid-19 cases at Nehru Extension Block, out of which 67 belong to Chandigarh, 82 to Punjab, 41 to Haryana, 22 to Himachal Pradesh and 10 from other states.

GMCH-32 Director Principal Dr Jasbinder Kaur said that there are 38 Covid-19 patients at Dhanwantry College, 37 at Sood Dharamshala, 36 in Sector 48 Hospital and 38 in GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. She mentioned that the number of mobile teams have been increased from 2 to 10, so that collection of samples from outside can be substantially increased.

Director Health Services Dr Amandeep Kang said that cumulative positivity rate for the city since the advent of Covid-19 has been 9.2 per cent. She said that six vaccination teams are available to be sent to various sites. She said that till date 1,33,132 vaccine doses had been administered in the UT.

Expressing concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases and fatality, Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore said that the three medical institutions must ramp-up their facilities for accommodating increasing number of coronavirus patients. “All corona related deaths must be specifically audited and reports sent. Sector 48 Hospital should be made fully functional, so that it can function as an exclusive Covid hospital. All hospitals must store enough oxygen, adequate vaccines etc. along with required medicines,” he specified in the orders.

All Covid patients presently under home quarantine must be regularly contacted and necessary assistance provided to them for recovery. The helpline number for the same are 0172-2752038, 2634074, 2738087, 9646121642, 97795-58282 & 70875-77447.

Covid-free signboard outside shops

Officials of the district administration said that shops must get their staff tested and also display a signboard stating that their premises are coronavirus free. “Action will be taken against shopkeepers who attend to those not wearing masks,” the order said.

Businesses impacted

Naveen Manglani , President Chamber of Chandigarh Industries said, “We are surprised at the orders of lockdown for industry in Chandigarh. Even in Delhi and Mumbai, the industry is not closed during lockdown. With SOPs in place, the industry, should be allowed, like essential services. The manufacturing activity had just started to limp back lately. The shutdown will be a big blow to the SMEs in particular and the whole economy in general.” However, Adviser Parida said, ” Saving life is more important than saving business.”