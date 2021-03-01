COVID-19 vaccination drive: Third phase from today, in Chandigarh just walk in and get the jab

Vaccination will be open at all sites except for Police Hospital and ITBP, which are dedicated to frontline workers' mop-up round.

The stage is all set for the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the first phase of which was launched across the country from January 16 onwards. Now the Government of India has allowed the vaccination of age-appropriate groups from March 1 onwards. The vaccination programme is now expanded to all citizens above 60 years of age and those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities.

To ramp up the COVID vaccination capacity, a large number of private hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY) and CGHS will function as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs). The UT Chandigarh health department has already inspected several private hospital sites and interacted with their nodal officers. The government has upgraded its digital platform so that beneficiaries can now self-register (Co-WIN 2) on site. The Chandigarh health department would be conducting this vaccination drive at government healthcare facilities and five private hospitals on day one, which will be upscaled in the next couple of days.

According to Dr Amandeep Kang, director, Health Services, Chandigarh, the Police Hospital will be exclusively for frontline workers, and more private hospitals will be added for the third phase of the vaccination drive, when they fulfil the requirements of guidelines for the vaccination centre. All sites will function from 9 am to 4 pm, but on-site registration will close at 2 pm. The DHS has issued instructions to all hospital vaccination sites to promote on-spot registration, especially on day one, as online registration might take some time on Co-WIN 2 launch.

According to Dr Kang, the portal will be live on Monday, but since people will need time to register online or may not be familiar on day one with the dashboard, there is a facility of on-spot registration on March 1. Vaccination will be open at all sites except for Police Hospital and ITBP, which are dedicated to frontline workers’ mop-up round. “We don’t want to waste an opportunity for our senior citizens in case of any initial difficulties in registering online,” Dr Kang noted.

Officials said that vaccination will be given on the spot to the beneficiaries and it will be a walk-in. According to Dr V K Nagpal, Medical Superintendent, Joint Director, Health, GMSH-16, 60-plus and 45-plus with comorbidities can get on-the-spot registration and will be administered vaccine on the spot.

Govt sites for third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive

GMCH-32 CHD B Block 5th Floor Site 1

GMCH-32 CHD B Block 5th Floor Site 2

GMSH-16 CHD OPD Block 5th Floor Site 1

GMSH-16 CHD OPD Block 3rd Floor Site 2

Police Hospital, Sector 26, Chandigarh

Police Hospital, Sector 26 Chandigarh Site 2

Civil Hospital, Sector 45, Chandigarh

Civil Hospital, Manimajra, Chandigarh

HWC (Dispensary), Sector 49, Chandigarh

PGIMER Lecture Theatre Complex, Chandigarh

Advance Pediatric Centre PGI, Chandigarh

Community Centre, Sector 23, Chandigarh

ESI Hospital, Ramdarbar, Chandigarh

Sites with online registration

On-site registration will be available on all the sites, including private hospitals.

Private hospitals to be operational on day one

Santokh Hospital, House Number 846, Sector 38-A

Chaitanya Hospital, Site No. 1 and 2, Sector, 44-C

Healing Hospital and Institute of Paramedical Sciences, SCO 18-19, Sector 34-A

Landmark Hospital, House Number 846, Sector 38-A

Dharam Hospital, House Number 2040, Sector 15-C

The Government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVC) will provide free vaccinations to age-appropriate groups, However, private hospitals will charge Rs 250 per person per dose.

Necessary documents for vaccination

