Covid-19 vaccination programme: Haryana, two other states to test-run Centre’s Co-Win software

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba

Union government will be conducting the test-run of Co-Win software, designed to monitor the Covid-19 vaccination programme across the country, in Haryana, Rajasthan and Telangana. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting on Covid situation and preparation of Covid-19 vaccination programme with all the states and Union Territories, Monday.

Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan on Monday said that Haryana government was fully prepared for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“A state-level steering committee, district task force and block task force have been constituted in the state as per the directions of central government. A test-run of Co-Win software developed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will be conducted first in Haryana and two other states due to their preparedness for the vaccination programme,” Vardhan said while attending a video conference meeting with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Covid-19 status and vaccine programme.

“While giving directions, Rajiv Gauba said that now the situation has come to resume all the activities across the country. He further instructed that the concerned state governments should meticulously ensure the implementation of new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at the ground level. He also instructed to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour campaign. Besides this, the DGPs of the States were also directed to strictly implement the norms of wearing masks. He further instructed to impose penalty on those who violate the norms of wearing face masks,” a state government spokesperson said. Haryana has already submitted 96 per cent data of the staff working in government health sector like doctors, para medical staff etc whereas about 51 per cent data of the staff in private health sector has been submitted to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for prioritising population groups for Covid-19 vaccination programme. Vardhan informed Gauba that “100 per cent data will be uploaded within a week.”

“Adequate resources are being made available for Covid-19 vaccine across the state. The situation is being monitored by holding regular meetings. State government has been consistently performing well during immunisation campaigns launched from time to time by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There will be no shortage of cold storage chains and other logistic facilities during Covid-19 vaccination in the state. To remain vigilant is the most effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 which requires a change in the behaviour of the people so that they can understand seriousness of the situation amid this hour of crisis while following the guidelines issued by the government. For this, people are being made aware and encouraged to wear face masks, keep their hands clean and maintain social distancing under Covid-19 appropriate behaviour campaign”, Vardhan said in the video conference.

A presentation related to Covid-19 pandemic was given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and informed that the state level steering committee will regularly organise meetings to ensure cold chain storage and other logistics facilities during Covid-19 vaccination. Besides this, additional arrangements for cold storage points etc. should also be ensured in urban areas. It was informed in the meeting that data related to Prioritized Population Groups for COVID-19 Vaccination has been uploaded on Co-Win software.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.