Chandigarh Covid-19 toll at 276; Mohali reports 113 new cases

A boy plays with balloons at a market in Chandigarh on November 28, 2020. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Chandigarh reported two Covid-related deaths and 96 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The tally of cases increased to 17,342, with 1,140 active cases. The death toll stood at 276. Among the new cases, 58 were men and 38 were women.

In the last 24 hours, 970 samples were tested for Covid-19. Till now, as many as 1,41,646 samples have been tested for coronavirus. Meanwhile, 69 people were discharged.

On Sunday, a 57-year-old man from Sector 19, a case of diabetes, succumbed to Covid-19 at PGI. A 70-year-old woman from Sector 35, a case of chronic lung disease, also died due to Covid-19 at Command Hospital in Panchkula.

As per data, 14,628 out of every 10 lakh people in the UT have tested positive. The active ratio is 6.5 per cent and case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people here, 1,19,364 samples were tested. Average growth rate is 0.6 per cent. The recovery ratio is 91.9 per cent.

Mohali: 1 death, 113 new cases in

One Covid-related death and 113 new positive cases were reported in Mohali on Sunday. Meanwhile, 130 patients were deemed cured and discharged from various facilities.

As many as 78 out of 113 new cases were reported from the urban areas of the district. The other cases were reported from rural areas, including 12 from Gharuna, 11 from Kharar, seven from Derabassi, three from Banur, and one from Dhakoli and Lalru.

Mohali has a total positive count of 15,376 patients. Meanwhile, 13,043 patients have been cured. The district has recorded 277 Covid-19 deaths so far. There are 2,056 active cases here.

Panchkula: 30 new cases, 521 active

A total of 30 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Panchkula on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 8,679. No Covid-related death was reported during the day. There are 521 active cases in the district.

While 30 people tested positive Sunday, a total of 64 were added to the district as authorities traced as many cases.

As many as 175 healthcare workers have tested positive for coronavirus in Panchkula district till now.

With the spike in active cases, the recovery rate stood at 92.5 per cent. In the last week of October, the recovery rate had touched 96 per cent.

As many as 8,031 patients have been cured yet.

Besides a total of 8,679 positive cases detected here so far, an added 2,783 persons from other districts have also tested positive for Covid-19 here. At least 127 have succumbed to the disease in the district. The district has as yet conducted 1,14,188 Covid-19 tests.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd