Covid-19 treatment: Punjab caps rates for pvt hospitals, maximum 18,000 per day

The Punjab government Thursday fixed the rates for coronavirus treatment at private hospitals and medical colleges capping it a maximum of Rs 18,000 per day. The rates, finalised by the Dr KK Talwar Committee, cover isolation beds, ICU treatment and hospitalisation charges, per day of admission.

The government Covid facilities across the state provide treatment for the infection free of cost.

The decision to cap the rates was announced after a Covid-19 review video conference meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

For moderate sickness requiring isolation beds, including supportive care and oxygen, the rates per day have been fixed at Rs 10,000 for all private medical colleges or NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) private hospitals with teaching programme from National Board of Exams (NBE).

For NABH accredited hospitals (including private medical colleges without PG/DNB Course), the rate has been fixed at Rs 9,000, while it is Rs 8,000 for non-NABH accredited hospitals, as per a government statement.

The rates across these categories of hospitals for severe sickness (ICU without need for ventilator) have been capped at Rs 15,000, Rs 14,000 and Rs 13,000, respectively. For very severe or critical patient, the charges in these categories of hospitals are fixed at Rs 18,000, Rs 16,500 and Rs 15,000 per day, respectively.

All these rates are inclusive of PPE cost.

In order to encourage private hospitals to cater to mild sickness cases also, the Talwar committee has fixed the per day admission rates for such cases at Rs 6,500, Rs 5,500 and Rs 4,500, respectively.

The government statement said that the move comes amid several complaints received by the state government of private hospitals charging exorbitant amount for Covid-19 treatment.

The Chief Minister, who had personally received complaints on this count, had asked the Dr Talwar committee and the state health and family welfare department to look into the matter and work out the rates after discussions with private hospitals.

The government facilities at Faridkot, Patiala and Amritsar and all other Covid hospitals do not charge anything from the patient.

Each time a patients gets admitted to an isolation ward, he is handed a bucket, a mug, soap, detergent and mosquito repellent. Besides, food is also served free of cost to the patients.

