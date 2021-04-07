Covid-19 second wave: Chandigarh imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am

" The night curfew will be reviewed in case the situation improves," a statement issued by the administration said. (Representational)

The Chandigarh UT Administration on Tuesday imposed night curfew in view of the increasing COVID cases in the city. The curfew will come into force from Wednesday — from 10 pm to 5 am.

“Keeping in view the rapid increase in the number of covid cases, a decision was taken in the War Room to enforce night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am every day. No gatherings, parties, non-essential activities etc. will be allowed during the period. The restaurants will also be required to close by 10:00 pm. The night curfew will be reviewed in case the situation improves,” a statement issued by the administration said.

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore, who chaired the war room meeting, directed the police authorities to ensure strict implementation of night curfew. He said that stricter measures like weekend curfew, closure of Apni Mandis and other crowded places will be considered if the people do not abide by the guidelines regarding Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Badnore expressed serious concern about the rising number of Covid cases. He appealed to the market associations to ensure that the staff engaged by them are tested and vaccinated. He mentioned that this should not be a problem for them since both testing and vaccination is being done free of cost in the government-run centres.

The Administrator directed the hospital authorities to ensure that all the health workers get themselves vaccinated at the earliest. The Administration may consider withdrawal of priority to health workers and municipal workers. Hence, they need to avail the existing priority vaccination facility within a week, he added.