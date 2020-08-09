Covid-19: Punjab reports 24 more deaths; 987 new cases

Maximum new positive cases were reported from Ludhiana (316), followed by Patiala (204), Jalandhar (79), Amritsar (76), and Moga (59). (Representational) Maximum new positive cases were reported from Ludhiana (316), followed by Patiala (204), Jalandhar (79), Amritsar (76), and Moga (59). (Representational)

Punjab reported 24 more Covid-19 fatalities Sunday, driving the toll to 586 even as 987 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 23,903.

Nine deaths were reported in Ludhiana, four in Amritsar, three in Bathinda, two each in Kapurthala and Jalandhar and one each in Barnala, Sangrur, Mohali and Gurdaspur, as per a medical bulletin.

Maximum new positive cases were reported from Ludhiana (316), followed by Patiala (204), Jalandhar (79), Amritsar (76), and Moga (59).

Six personnel from Ludhiana city police and one each from Ludhiana rural and Khanna police were among those who tested positive. From Ludhiana city, two assistant sub-inspectors from division number 4 police station, two ASIs and a constable from Miller Gang police post, and a constable from Special Branch (CP office), tested positive. A woman sub-inspector posted with Women’s Cell of Ludhiana rural police and a head constable from Samrala police station of Khanna, also tested positive.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid-19 deaths (173), followed by Amritsar with 96 deaths and Jalandhar with 77 deaths. Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (5203), followed by Jalandhar (3086) and Patiala (2718). Patiala has reported 48 deaths, fourth highest from any district. Amritsar has reported 2363 cases of infection, fourth highest from any district.

As per official media bulletin, there are 7998 active cases, 131 of them on oxygen support and 22 on ventilator support. Meanwhile, 15319 patients have been discharged.

