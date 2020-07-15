Covid-19 patient celebrates her 18th birthday at hospital

Covid-19 positive patient celebrating her birthday at a covid care centre on Tuesday. Express Photo Covid-19 positive patient celebrating her birthday at a covid care centre on Tuesday. Express Photo

The birthday of a Covid-19 positive patient in Panchkula was celebrated in a Covid care facility at Barwala with pomp and show.

The patient, who had been brought to the Covid care facility, was spotted crying during her assessment by Dr Sanjeev Goyal.

“We initially thought she was scared or worried but when we talked to her, we found out it was her 18th birthday. She said she had many plans but little did she know that she will have to spend it at a hospital,” he said.

Without much ado, the hospital staff ordered two cakes to celebrate the birthday inside the hospital itself.

“18th birthday is an important occasion. We wanted her to be happy,” Dr Goyal added.

The patient then cut a cake with all positive patients while another was gorged on by the hospital staff and medical team. “Everyone was elated. Happiness at a Covid care centre is so rare,” said Dr Goyal. “She had never had her birthday celebrated like this. She told me that she hadn’t even cut a cake before today. They generally used to get pastries.”

CMO, Dr Jasjeet Kaur, said, “Small gestures such as these to help keep positive people and our team happy go a long way. This is a difficult time for all and these stories keep us and our teams motivated. It has been a long-drawn battle and is expected to continue for longer. There are things beyond numbers and public health sector tried to do their best with this.”

