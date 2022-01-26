Covid-19: No death in UT, 3 in Mohali, 2 in Panchkula

The Tricity reported five Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, including three in Mohali and two in Panchkula.

UT: 540 new cases, no death

THE city reported 540 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 86,800.

While there was no death reported on Tuesday, the toll stood at 1,103.

The total number of active cases was 7,033 and the positivity rate on Tuesday was 11.81 per cent. The highest number of cases, 43, were reported from Mani Majra. In the last 24 hours, the total number of samples tested was 4,574 and total recoveries were 863. The total number of vaccinations on Tuesday were 264.

Covid test rate reduced

The maximum charges for Rapid Antigen Test of Covid in UT have been reduced from Rs 350 to Rs 100 per test.

Hospitalisation: In PGI, out of 380 oxygen beds, 153 are occupied and 25 out of 70 ventilator beds are occupied. In GMCH-32, out of 165 oxygen beds, 59 are occupied and out of 63 ventilator beds, four are occupied. In GMSH-16, out of 230 oxygen beds, 43 are occupied and out of 20 ventilator beds, three are occupied.

Mohali: Three deaths, 916 new cases

Three more deaths were reported in Mohali due to Covid on Tuesday, taking the number of fatalities to 1,114. As many as 916 positive cases were reported, increasing the number of cases to 89,666 with 8,240 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia said that a maximum of 285 cases were reported from Mohali, 225 from Dhakoli, 195 from Kharar, 71 from Dera Bassi, 52 from Gharuan, 33 from Boothgarh, 25 from Kurali, 20 from Lalru and 10 from Banur.

The health department said that a total of 3,779 samples were collected and the district reported 24.24 percent positivity rate.

Panchkula: 541 cases, two deaths

Panchkula on Tuesday added a total of 541 new Covid cases. The district also reported two more Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A 56-year-old woman, resident of Barwala who was suffering from heart disease, along with an 87-year- old woman, resident of Sector 11 who had hypertension, succumbed to the virus. Neither of them was vaccinated.

The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave, has now fallen to 93.8 per cent.

Of the 541 new cases, as many as 479 hailed from the district while the rest were added to the outside district tally.

A total of 54,522 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 41,106 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 390 people have succumbed to the virus here. The positivity rate on Tuesday was recorded at 29.9 per cent. Despite the number of infections growing at a rate faster than that of the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the virus has remained low with nine deaths witnessed in the past 25 days of January.

The active case tally, which started rising in December and soared above the 500-mark on January 6, the 2,000- mark on January 12 and the 2,500-mark the following day, also witnessed a slight dip on Friday. On Tuesday, there were 2,135 cases that were active in the district. Of these, a majority — 2116— remained in home isolation while 19 have required to be hospitalised.

The district has conducted 5,63,962 tests so far, with 1,655 samples being collected on Monday.

As many as 140 healthcare workers have tested positive in the third wave so far. At least 10 of them tested positive Tuesday itself.