COVID-19 in Panchkula: No new sample sent for testing, five results awaited; FIRs filed against those not following home quarantine

Since the first positive case was reported in Chandigarh, the disease has snow-balled both in the UT as well as Mohali, even as Panchkula district has managed to contain the number of cases to just one. (PTI/Representational Image) Since the first positive case was reported in Chandigarh, the disease has snow-balled both in the UT as well as Mohali, even as Panchkula district has managed to contain the number of cases to just one. (PTI/Representational Image)

Four days since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Panchkula, the health department recorded no new presumptive case of coronavirus and no samples were sent for testing on Tuesday.

So far, only one positive case of coronavirus has been reported in the district in the past week. The 40-year-old who is being treated at the Civil Hospital isolation ward had contracted the virus after coming into direct contact of the first positive case of coronavirus in Chandigarh.

Since the first positive case was reported in Chandigarh, the disease has snow-balled both in the UT as well as Mohali, even as Panchkula district has managed to contain the number of cases to just one.

To the relief of the health department, no new cases were reported from the slum which has been under strict quarantine. The 53-year-old resident of Kharak Mangoli, who was presumptive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the Panchkula health department early Sunday morning, was tested negative.

Meanwhile, family of the woman who is being treated for COVID-19, comprising her two sons, daughter and husband, also tested negative on Sunday. However, they were sent to Nada Sahib for quarantine.

The officials said that the samples of the family will again be sent for testing on the ninth day of their admission.

While no new person from the area or else where was found symptomatic, results of five samples are expected to be out on Wednesday.

All the persons, who were tested negative for coronavirus were put under home quarantine or at quarantine facilities. Meanwhile, at least six staff members of Civil Hospital, including five nurses and one class four employee, who have been in the isolation ward and had tested negative, were also been sent to the Nada Sahib quarantine facility.

At least 370 persons have been directed to stay in home quarantine by the Panchkula health team, even as 340 of such persons are fit and without any symptoms.

3 FIRs filed against those not following quarantine order

Taking strict action against people who are not following orders of home quarantine amid the coronavirus spread, the Panchkula police department has been registering cases against them. The police took legal action against two more on Tuesday, who were found to be violating home quarantine orders. The two persons booked by the police are residents of Sector 19 and Sector 8.

While the Sector 19 resident had returned to the city after traveling abroad some time ago and had been ordered to stay inside his home from March 10 to April 6, he was booked for going to the market. In the other case, the police was informed by phone that the Sector 8 resident had returned from the USA, and he and his family had been instructed to stay at home, but he was not following the orders. As soon as the information was received, the police probed the matter and arrested the accused under the Sections 188, 269, 270, 271 of the IPC and the Epidemic Act, 1897.

In a similar FIR registered on Monday, a man with travel history to England was arrested by the police. The man was identified as a Sector 17 Panchkula resident, who was directed to remain in home quarantine about 10 days back. However, instead of following the due precautions, the accused left for a tour in Himachal Pradesh, with three of his friends and was nabbed by the police at the Parwaano-Kalka border check post. Action was taken against the accused under the Sections 188, 269, 270, 34, and the Epidemic Act, 1897. The other three companions of the accused were directed to quarantine themselves at their homes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.