COVID-19: Haryana records 724 new cases, 8 deaths

Out of 6,117 active Covid-19 patients, there were 5,772 patients who were active for less than 11 days, while 345 patients were active for longer duration. (Representational Image) Out of 6,117 active Covid-19 patients, there were 5,772 patients who were active for less than 11 days, while 345 patients were active for longer duration. (Representational Image)

Haryana witnessed another surge with over 700 new cases reported from across the state in the last 24 hours. With 724 new cases and eight deaths, Haryana’s total Covid count reached 28,186 cases and 372 deaths. Despite a continuous increase in number of patients, Haryana’s recovery rate continues to rise.

To verify the ground situation of facilities being provided and infrastructure available in all the Covid facilities across the state, Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij also gave directions to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora to inspect all the facilities across the state.

With 745 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the state’s total number of recovered patients reached 21,697 and the recovery rate was 76.98 per cent, Wednesday evening.

Among the new cases, 149 were reported from Gurgaon. Other districts that reported fresh cases included Faridabad (174), Rohtak (13), Bhiwani (3), Karnal (53), Ambala (55), Jhajjar (17), Palwal (28), Mahendragarh (35), Hisar (67), Panipat (21), Nuh (15), Kurukshetra (7), Sirsa (3), Panchkula (65), Yamunangar (2) and Kaithal (17).

In the last 24 hours, while two patients each died in Gurgaon and Faridabad, one patient each died in Ambala, Jhajjar, Nuh and Sirsa. Till date Gurgaon has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths (118) followed by 114 in Faridabad.

According to Wednesday evening Covid bulletin, there were 190 critical patients that included 155 on oxygen support while 35 were on ventilator support.

The case doubling rate in Haryana remained at 23 days, Wednesday as the state further ramped up its testing by conducting 18,833 tests per million population. Till date, Haryana has tested 47,7412 samples out of which 44,3585 tested negative while the report was pending in 5,641 cases.

Faridabad tops the list with maximum 1,328 active patients, Gurgaon (1,098), Sonipat (545), Rohtak (241), Bhiwani (70), Rewari (409), Karnal (218), Ambala (211), Jhajjar (194), Palwal (155), Mahendragarh (288), Hisar (343), Panipat (346), Nuh (92), Kurukshetra (97), Sirsa (79), Jind (10), Fatehabad (81), Panchkula (201), Yamunanagar (31), Kaithal (54) and Charkhi Dadri (26).

