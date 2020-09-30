Covid-19: Haryana records 1,562 new cases, 25 deaths

The three districts that have more than 1,000 active Covid patients are Gurgaon (2,410), Faridabad (1,261) and Hisar (1,197).

As many as 1,562 new cases of coronavirus infections were reported in Haryana while 25 patients lost their lives due to Covid-19 and 2,403 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The number of Covid positive patients in Haryana reached 1,26,974 out of whom 1,10,814 patients have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 87.27 per cent.

While Faridabad added another 168 new cases, Gurgaon added 242, Sonipat 112, Rewari 92, Ambala 61, Rohtak 114, Panipat 56, Karnal 76, Hisar 99, Palwal 29, Panchkula 89, Mahendragarh 35, Jhajjar 15, Bhiwani 27, Kurukshetra 143, Nuh five, Sirsa 48, Yamunanagar 87, Fatehabad 13, Kaithal 24, Jind 16 and Charkhi Dadri 11.

Among the 25 patients who lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, three each died in Rohtak, Hisar and Yamunanagar, two each in Bhiwani, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Panipat, one each in Faridabad, Gurgaon, Rewari, Ambala, Palwal, Panchkula, Nuh and Fatehabad.

The total Covid death toll in Haryana reached 1,356 and the fatality rate 1.07 per cent. The Covid case doubling rate in Haryana remained at 29 days while the Covid positive rate was 6.73 per cent.

According to the state’s Tuesday evening Covid bulletin, there were 14,804 active Covid patients in the state out of whom 14,556 were active for less than 11 days while 248 patients were active for a longer duration. As of Monday evening, there were 342 patients in a critical condition out of whom 293 were on oxygen support while 49 were on ventilator support.

