Haryana imposes weekend lockdown in 9 districts from 10 pm tonight

Amid rising Covid-19 infections and rapid transmission rate, the Haryana government Friday decided to impose a weekend lockdown in the nine most affected districts in the state. The lockdown will begin from 10 pm on Friday (April 30) and remain in force till 5 am on Monday (May 3).

The districts that will go under lockdown are Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad.

The government has also decided to close all colleges, coaching institutions, ITIs, libraries, training institutes, both government and private, till May 31. Apart from this, all Anganwadi centres and creches under the Women and Child Development Department in the state shall also remain closed up to May 31.

“Whereas, the Covid-19 pandemic is again posing (a) threat to public health, the Government of Haryana has considered it necessary to take effective measures to prevent its spread in the State of Haryana. Whereas, in exercise of the powers under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in my capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee hereby issues the namely following directions for nine districts of the State — Panchkula, Gurugram. Faridabad. Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal. Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad. There will be a weekend lockdown starting from 10:00 pm on 30.04.2021(Friday) till 05:00 am on 03.04.2021 (Monday)”, the order issued by chief secretary Vijai Vardhan read.

It added, “The residents must stay indoors during the lockdown period. No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the above said hours”.

Certain movements or services that shall be exempted during the lockdown include, “…Those tasked with law and order/emergencies and municipal services/duties, including Executive Magistrates, Police personnel, Military/ C.A.P.F. personnel in uniform, health, electricity, fire, media persons with accreditation and Government machinery tasked with Covid-19 related duties (all on production of Identity Card); movement for appearing in examination and those on examination duties on production of admit/ identity cards; there shall be no curbs on those engaged in manufacture of essential goods; there shall be no curbs on movement (inter-State and intra-State) of essential and non-essential goods”.

“All Vehicles/persons in bonafide transit (inter-State/intra-State) shall be allowed to pass, but only after verification of point of origin and destination; hospitals, veterinary hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sector, such as dispensaries, chemist, pharmacies (including Jan Aushadhi Kendra) and medical equipment shops, laboratories, pharmaceutical research labs, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance etc. will continue to remain functional. The transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, para-medical staff, other hospital support services (will) be permitted; commercial and private establishment; telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT enabled Services; delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment etc. through e-commerce; petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution units and services, cold storage and warehousing services, private security services, farming operations by farmers and farm workers in the field, ATM” (will be allowed),” the order further states.

It added that “restaurants /eating places, hotels, including food joints/ courts in various malls, can remain open only for home delivery”.

“Intra and inter-state movement of harvesting and sowing related machines like combined harvester and other agriculture/horticulture implements; passengers going to or returning from airport or railway station or 1.S.B.T/ bus stations shall be exempted. All marriage functions which have taken prior permission from the concerned District Magistrates or officers authorised by them, shall be allowed to subject to the limit of a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity with a ceiling of 30 persons in indoor spaces and with the ceiling of 50 persons in open spaces”, the order read.

It added, “Wherever exceptions to above containment measures have been allowed, the organisations/employers must ensure necessary precautions against Covid-19 virus, as well as social distance measures, as advised by the Health Department from time to time”.

Regarding industrial units and other manufacturing concerns, the order mentions, “All the Industrial Units/entrepreneurs/concerns shall mandatorily apply on Saralharyana portal (https://saralharayana.gov.in) by providing necessary details in order to generate requisite passes for the employees/staff”.

Enforcement authorities have been instructed to “note that these strict restrictions fundamentally relate to movement of people, but not to that of essential goods. Movements of all essential goods is allowed”.

“In order to implement these containment measures, the District Magistrate will deploy Executive Magistrates as Incident Commanders in the respective local jurisdictions. The Incident Commander will be responsible for the overall implementation of these measures in their respective jurisdictions. All other line department officials in the specified area will work under the directions of such Incident Commander. The Incident Commander will issue passes for enabling essential movements as explained”, the order read.

On those falling foul of the regulations, the order specifies that “Any person violating these containment measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable”.