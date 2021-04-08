Covid-19: Haryana breaches active case figures projected for month-end

The Covid-19 infections in Haryana have surpassed the state government’s projected figures of keeping the number of active cases below 15,000 by April-end. The state, like its neighbouring Punjab, is witnessing a fresh surge in infections, but the government is yet to declare it as a second wave.

The government had projected that the number of active cases were likely to reach 14,800-mark by April 30. However, as of April 7 (Wednesday), the number of active cases in Haryana stood at 15,237.

The weekly average of daily positivity rate that had come down to 0.43 per cent in the week February 1-7 rose to 6.61 per cent in the week March 29-April 5.

The number of new infections continue to rise with the state reporting an average of over 2,000 cases daily for the last few days. The number of patients recovering from the infection is approximately 1000-1,100 daily, indicating an addition of approximately 1,000 active cases every day.

Haryana had initially estimated that the number of active cases may cross 14,500 mark by April 21 and 14,800 by April 30. But, a multifold increase is being witnessed in the pace with which the new cases of infections are adding up.

Haryana had hit its single-day peak of daily new infections on November 20 last year when 3,104 cases were reported. On April 7, the state added 2,366 new cases.

Following the Union government’s guidelines, Haryana has ramped up its infrastructure and was testing approximately 30,000 samples on a daily basis, 98 per cent of them through RTPCR test.

To curtail the ongoing resurgence, Haryana has also ramped up its vaccination. Against the 67,446 vaccinations done in the week from January 16-24 (when the drive was launched), the government inoculated over 6.92 lakh people in the week March 29-April 5.

Since March, Gurgaon and Faridabad, the two districts that remained the worst affected last year, have once again emerged as the hotspots. Since March 1, Faridabad has reported 8.4 per cent Covid-19 positivity rate while Gurgaon reported 6.7 per cent, Panchkula (6.2 per cent), Ambala (5.5 per cent), Karnal (4.8 per cent), Kurukshetra (4.5 per cent), and Yamunanagar (3.7 per cent).

To strictly enforce Covid0appropriate behaviour, Health Minister Anil Vij has already given instructions to all the district police chiefs and other officials concerned to impose fine on people caught not wearing face masks. Till April 4, the state had collected Rs 3.94 crore from the fines imposed on people for not wearing face masks.