Covid-19 daily positivity rate in Haryana remains above 5%

The Covid-19 cases across Haryana have once again begun to rise with the daily positivity rate remaining above 5 per cent mark over the last few days.

On Thursday evening, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.76 per cent as 872 patients tested positive while 16,088 samples were tested. On Tuesday (June 21), the daily positivity rate was 5.66 per cent while on Monday (June 20), it had touched 7.03 per cent, the highest in the recent past.

The total number of active Covid-19 patients in Haryana on Thursday evening reached 3,062 out of whom 2,985 were in home isolation.