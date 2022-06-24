scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Must Read

Covid-19 daily positivity rate in Haryana remains above 5%

On Tuesday (June 21), the daily positivity rate was 5.66 per cent while on Monday (June 20), it had touched 7.03 per cent, the highest in the recent past.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 24, 2022 4:18:02 am
Haryana Covid, Haryana covid cases, Haryana covid new, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe total number of active Covid-19 patients in Haryana on Thursday evening reached 3,062 out of whom 2,985 were in home isolation.

The Covid-19 cases across Haryana have once again begun to rise with the daily positivity rate remaining above 5 per cent mark over the last few days.

On Thursday evening, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.76 per cent as 872 patients tested positive while 16,088 samples were tested. On Tuesday (June 21), the daily positivity rate was 5.66 per cent while on Monday (June 20), it had touched 7.03 per cent, the highest in the recent past.

More from Chandigarh

The total number of active Covid-19 patients in Haryana on Thursday evening reached 3,062 out of whom 2,985 were in home isolation.

Best of Express Premium
What FPIs’ market exit meansPremium
What FPIs’ market exit means
UPSC Key-June 23, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Surya Nutan’ to ‘Agr...Premium
UPSC Key-June 23, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Surya Nutan’ to ‘Agr...
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...Premium
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UKPremium
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UK
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 23: Latest News
Advertisement