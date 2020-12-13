Two Covid-related deaths reported in Mohali, toll at 307

Passengers check with thermometer Before boarding on the bus after operation of buses to the prominent destination of Punjab have started from Baba Banda Singh Bahadur ISBT at Mohali from Friday, June 26 2020. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Mohali district reported two Covid-related deaths and as many as 52 new positive cases on Saturday. The tally of fatalities in the district stood at 307, while the count of the total number of cases was 16,864. The district has 2,235 active cases at present.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 127 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from the hospitals or home isolation.

Speaking further, the DC said that all the 52 new cases were reported from Mohali (Urban). He added that a total of 14,322 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

The district administration did not provide any information, including the age, co-morbities and location of the Covid-19 patients who died on Saturday.

On Friday, the district administration had said that the coronavirus vaccine is expected to reach the district by the end of December or early January and the vaccine will be administered to a total of 9,510 people in the first phase of its rollout.

