Covid-19: ‘Cases rising in Mohali; don’t drop your guard’

The health department has urged people to take precautions and adhere to Covid protocols following a rise in cases in the district this month.

The number of active cases this month had jumped from 43 to 207, sending alarm signals to the health authorities. On Sunday, as many as 46 Covid positive cases were reported, while 16 patients were cured from the infection.

Also Read | Explained: Making sense of Covid spike

According to the health department, this month 325 Covid positive cases were reported. A health official said that on average, 17 cases were reported every day this month which is higher than the last three months.

“The positivity rate this month is more than 3 per cent,” the official added.

This month one Covid-related death had also been reported in the district, taking the total number of deaths due to the infection to 1,150. The health officials said a total of 9,890 samples were collected this month.

Civil surgeon, Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur, said that there was a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases and people need to take precautions.

According to health officials, there were 43 active cases till May 31, but now the number has jumped to 207 this month – a rise of 164 cases.