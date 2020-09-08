Covid-19 cases cross 5000-mark in Mohali, six new deaths recorded

As many as 117 patients who have recovered from the infection, were also discharged from the hospital. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi.

The number of positive Covid-19 cases crossed the 5000-mark on Monday, after 215 fresh cases were reported in the district.

The district now has 5,106 positive cases with 2,358 active cases. As many as six more deaths were also reported, taking the tally of Covid-19 related fatalities to 113.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that out of 215, 82 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), 67 from Dhakoli, 27 from Kharar, 28 from Gharuan, 16 from Derabassi, three from Lalru, and one from Kurali.

The Civil Surgeon further added that a 71-year-old man from Sector 71 died at IVY Hospital, an 84-year-old man from Mohali died at Grecian hospital, a 58-year-old woman from Jawaharpur died at Command hospital, a 33-year-old woman from Sector 91 died at Shalby hospital, a 70-year-old woman passed away at Sohana hospital and a 57-year-old man from Sector 78 died at Mayo Hospital.

As many as 117 patients who have recovered from the infection, were also discharged from the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Girish Dayalan, said that private hospitals in the city have increased the isolation ward strength, ventilators and ICU capacity and are rendering full support to the administration in these trying times.

While inaugurating the upgraded existing level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Max Hospital in Mohali, DC Dayalan said that the state-of-the-art NICU will be another milestone in helping to extend healthcare to people.

