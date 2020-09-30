Covid-19: 75 more deaths push Punjab toll to 3,359

Two cops from Ludhiana city police tested positive. A woman head constable and home guard, both posted at Ludhiana court complex, tested positive.

Seventy-five more deaths were reported in Punjab, driving up the total count of Covid deaths in the state to 3,359 on Tuesday. There were 1,100 new cases, taking the total tally of persons testing positive for novel coronavirus to 1,12,460.

The deaths were reported from Ludhiana (12), Amritsar and Gurdaspur (seven each), Mohali, Nawanshahr and Pathankot (five each), Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar (four each), Barnala, Kapurthala and Muktsar (three each), Bathinda, Faridkot, Patiala, Ropar and Tarn Taran (two each) and Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga and Sangrur (one each).

Among the districts with new cases were Ludhiana (180), Jalandhar (145), Mohali (109), Amritsar (95) and Patiala (71).

Two cops from Ludhiana city police tested positive. A woman head constable and home guard, both posted at Ludhiana court complex, tested positive.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid deaths (735), followed by Jalandhar (385), Amritsar (359), Patiala (320), Mohali (186), Hoshiarpur (150), Sangrur (144), Gurdaspur (141), Kapurthala (138), Bathinda (109) and Ferozepur (97).

Ludhiana has also reported maximum cases of infection (17,795), followed by Jalandhar (12,887), Patiala (11,469), Mohali (10,227), Amritsar (9,820), Gurdaspur (5,802), Bathinda (5,802), Hoshiarpur (4,434), Ferozepur (3,651), Pathankot (3,589) and Sangrur (3,517).

There are 16,824 active cases of infection in the state, 396 on oxygen support and 65 on ventilator support. A total of 92,277 patients have been discharged after recovery.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.