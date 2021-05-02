Covid-19: 7-day complete lockdown in Haryana from May 3

Amid rising Covid-19 infections and a rapid transmission rate, Haryana government, Sunday, decided to impose a week-long lockdown across the entire state, beginning Monday. The state government has also raised a demand for increasing its medicinal oxygen quota from 257 MT to 300 MT, immediately.

It was on April 30 when the state government had announced a weekend lockdown in nine worst-affected districts – Panchkula, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad. The weekend lockdown was to remain in force till Monday 5 am in these districts, which has now been extended for one week till Sunday (May 9) and shall be imposed across all the districts of the state.

The decision was announced by state health minister Anil Vij on his Twitter handle. “From May 3 Monday, one week complete lockdown announced across Haryana”, Vij tweeted.

3 मई दिन सोमवार से 7 दिन के लिए सारे हरियाणा में पूर्ण लॉक डाउन घोषित । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 2, 2021

The state’s Disaster Management Authority is expected to release the detailed guidelines of exempted categories by late Sunday evening. However, it is expected that the industries and manufacturing units will be allowed to remain functional in a restricted manner.

On Sunday, Covid-19 vaccination for people between the age group of 18-44 years also commenced in Haryana. About 1.1 crore people of the state fall in this age group.

“Free vaccination will be done at all government hospitals and Vaccination Centres in the state. For this, 66 lakh doses of COVID vaccine have been sought and its first batch has been received. The vaccination has begun at about 200 centres across the state. Registration for vaccination had started from April 28, 2021. A special COVID-19 vaccination camp will be organised on Monday at the MLA dispensary, in which journalists can get themselves vaccinated. They are to bring along their Aadhaar Card.” Vij said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday said providing treatment first to critical COVID-19 patients and saving their lives was the utmost priority of the state government.

“The government has especially managed the distribution of oxygen so that oxygen can be rationally supplied to all hospitals as per the prescribed quota. Besides, the government has also created a special fund of Rs. 500 crore to provide financial assistance for setting up medical instruments and oxygen plants etc. This fund will also provide interest loans for a period of one year to any industry manufacturing equipment required for the treatment of COVID-19 patients”, Khattar said, while presiding over a meeting with officials regarding Covid-19 arrangements in Kurukshetra today.

Khattar also visited Sonipat’s BPS Medical College and reviewed Covid-19 arrangements and interacted with a team of doctors on the situation prevailing in the district.

Haryana seeks more oxygen quota

“The Central government has increased the state’s oxygen quota to 257 MT, but because of a sudden increase in the demand for oxygen, the state government has further requested to increase this quota to 300 MT”, said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He added, “Until the supply of oxygen is available as per the demand, we have to ensure that oxygen is used in a rationalised manner. Given the current situation, a one-month extension of service has been given to the employees of BDPO, Tehsildar and Health Department, who were to retire on April 30, 2021. Since the last 3-4 days, the situation in Haryana is fine and the state government expects the same for future as well. But at the same time, all should be prepared for any unexpected situation too. At this time, we have to deal with the problem regarding availability of oxygen. For this, a timetable has been made. As per the available oxygen, district-wise quota has been fixed. On one hand, we have to ensure rationalised use of oxygen, while on the other, its management at local levels must also be ensured. At present, oxygen is being supplied from Panipat, Roorkee and Bhiwadi. But yesterday, six tankers reached Haryana, of which four would be used by the state and two tankers have been sent to Delhi.”

He added, “Besides this, many industrial plants have been licensed to produce oxygen for medical use. Fifty-one such plants had applied for licenses, out of which 12-15 units have been granted permission.”

“Five oxygen plants will be operational in the state soon and the equipment and machinery required for setting up these plants have been received firstly for five districts namely, Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar, Sirsa and Faridabad. Professor Joginder Singh from Sonipat district has been directed to work day and night to make all these plants functional on similar lines of Sonipat district. For commissioning these oxygen plants, they will get all the required material ready ahead of time by the district administration, for which necessary directions have been issued to the Deputy Commissioners”, Khattar said.

Further Khattar said, “At least 100 doctors are ready for a degree internship at BPS Medical College, Khanpur. All these doctors will be sent to one district each immediately, as per the requirement.” “Daily auditing of oxygen is being done in all hospitals of the state so that there is no shortage of oxygen for any COVID-19 patient”.

“Planning is being done to set up a 10 MT container of oxygen in BPS Khanpur. Along with this, a medical oxygen plant would also be set up in the hospital soon. The oxygen quota of the Sonipat district has been increased to 13 MT”, Khattar said.