Covid-19: 67-year-old patients succumbs in Chandigarh, 23 new cases reported

Chandigarh reported one Covid-related death and 23 new cases, detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests, on Thursday. The coronavirus fatalities in the city increased to 330, as a 67-year-old man from Sector 35, a case of SARI and hypertension, succumbed to the Covid-19 infection at GMCH-32.

The tally of cases in Chandigarh reached 20,438 on Thursday, with 273 active cases.

Among the new patients, 15 are men and 8 are women. In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,003 samples were tested for coronavirus, while a total of 1,97,283 samples have been tested so far. Meanwhile, as many as 41 people were discharged from various facilities in the city.

As per data, 17,316 out of every 10 lakh people here have tested positive. The active ratio is 1.3 per cent. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 1,66,442 samples were tested. The average growth rate is 0.2 per cent. The recovery ratio is 97.1 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 97 have recovered from the virus.