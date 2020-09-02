Covid-19: 5 more deaths in Mohali take fatality tally to 85, 163 new cases reported

Spokesperson of the district administration said that those who passed away include a 65-year-old man from Lalru, who was also a heart patient. (Representational Image)

The district recorded five more Covid-19 related deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of fatalities to 85. As many as 163 new cases were also reported, taking the total number of cases in the district to 3,933.

Spokesperson of the district administration said that those who passed away include a 65-year-old man from Lalru, who was also a heart patient. The other deaths include a 41-year-old man from Sector 68, an 89-year-old man from Gharuan, a 51-year-old woman from Kharar and a 65-year-old woman from Phase 1. The spokesperson said that the patients who died due to the infection were co-morbid.

The spokesperson further added that the district recorded 72 cases from Mohali, 18 from Kharar, 36 from Gharuan, 19 from Dhakoli, eight from Derabassi, seven from Kurali, two from Banur, and one from Lalru.

As many as 86 patients, who recovered from the disease were also discharged from the hospital. Total 2139 patients have been cured so far and 1,709 cases are still active.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.