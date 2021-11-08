Covid: 11 new cases in Tricity, no deaths

The Tricity reported 11 new positive Covid-19 cases, no deaths, and currently has 68 active cases.

CHANDIGARH: 2 new cases

Two new cases were recorded in Chandigarh, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the UT to 65,362. The total number of active cases is 27, the average of positive cases in the last seven days being two and the positivity rate today being 0.21 per cent. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 952.

Mohali: 9 new cases

The district has seen a slight surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past two days, with 19 cases. On Sunday, as many as nine new positive Covid-19 cases were reported. The district now has a total of 68,846 positive cases with 33 active cases. A total of 1,069 deaths have been reported so far. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Isha Kalia said that five cases were reported from Kharar, two from Gharuan and two from Mohali. She added that four patients were also recovered from the infection and discharged from the hospitals or home isolation.



Panchkula: No new cases

No new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Sunday along with no Covid related deaths. The active case tally was recorded at eight cases. The recovery rate of the district has remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for more than two months. A total of 40,473 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,775 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest have come from neighbouring districts As many as 379 people in total have succumbed to the virus here. The district has conducted 4,59,374 tests so far, with 712 samples being collected on Saturday. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.0 percent today.