Cover Story

A historical reference,a tome on art appreciation and a tool of networking,the citys art and culture community is using catalogues to say many things

For Chandigarh,The Ibsen Festival staged last year was a rare chance to view world-class theatre in the form of six plays. But what made the audience connect better with the festival was published literature,by way of catalogues and brochures on Henrik Ibsens theatre,inspirations,aesthetics and contemporary relevance in India,with leading names in the field of drama giving absorbing perspectives on Ibsen. The catalogues demystified the art of the matter and made Ibsen

tangible.

For all of The Companys theatre productions,thespian Neelam Man Singh Chowdhry has a special place for her nattily designed and well-conceptualised brochures and catalogues,which the director describes as a historical reference for not only her,but all those interested in theatre. So before her plays start,every seat is provided with a brochure or a catalogue for the audience to understand whats in store.

I want my audience to enter a performance with a background,so I provide conceptual information like how I have positioned my work as a director,the interpretation,notes on all those who were involved in the production,including my collaborations, says Chowdhry,adding that the Theatre Archival Centre in Kolkata has brochures,invites and catalogues dating back decades and can be used for research.

Critiques on the production,articles on a particular theme,playwright or movement,Chowdhry houses an enviable collection gathered from all over the world,including the catalogues of the National School of Dramas theatre festivals. These provide a great insight into the best of whats happening in the field in India and abroad, she says,adding how she likes hers to be designed with dramatic visuals. I personally write the text and choose the colours for my brochures and catalogues, says Chowdhry.

An extension of their work and philosophy,for many artists,catalogues are a means to reach out to an audience long after the exhibition or performance is over; and also get the artists more exposure and mileage. Thats what we hope when we design catalogues and brochures for art exhibitions and theatre. The aim is to make them creatively and visually stimulating enough to take back home,become collectors items and ready reckoners, says Diwan Manna,chairperson of the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi,as he proudly turns the pages of the catalogue printed for the ongoing annual art exhibition. Hardbound in a striking yellow cover and designed like a coffee table book,the 160-page catalogue takes one through all the works on display. It also has articles on art,the Akademis effort to the bridge the gap between artists and the common man by way of lectures,workshops and slideshows by leading names in the field of art. For Manna,the catalogue is a medium for creating an interaction with art,and as he put it,hopefully appreciating it. The effort is priceless,but we have priced it at a reasonable Rs 300, he adds.

From up and coming to smaller groups like The Creators  a group of painters,sculptors,printmakers and applied artists who organise an annual exhibition of their works  sponsors as well as friends pitch in for the publication of catalogues. Apart from the artwork,its the information about the artists that helps them bag lucrative projects. After seeing our work in a catalogue,many a time,weve had companies,hotels and banks approaching us to make artwork for them, says sculptor Maninder Singh.

Souvenir is the title of the Theatre for Theatres (TFT) catalogue,printed at the beginning of every festival that TFT organises. For this years Winter Festival,that concluded last week,Sudesh Sharma also added pages boasting of articles and observations of those associated with theatre,on Chandigarhs changing theatre scene. We chronicle the work we do and its our way of showing a commitment to the audience and the people who made it possible for us to stage two major festivals in a year, says Sharma.

