Court upholds sentence awarded to 2 directors of housing project

THE COURT of Additional Sessions Judge, Sushil Kumar, has upheld two- year sentence awarded to the directors of multicrore housing project, M/s GLM Infratech Pvt Ltd, in Sector 30, Panchkula, under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

The two directors — Lt Col S S Deswal (retd), 62, and his son Abhimanyu Deswal, 36, of Sector 21 in Panchkula — were taken into police custody and were sent to the Ambala Central Jail.

The court dismissed the appeal against the conviction on February 27. A detailed order was issued on Friday.

The two were convicted when one of the issued cheques for Rs 45.84 lakh out of 41 cheques to their former partner, Virender Gandhi, was dishonoured in November 2018. The two convicts challenged the conviction and two-year sentence in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar. They were released on bail.

The court ordered, “The appeal filed by the convicts Lt Col S.S.Deswal and Abhimanyu Deswal is dismissed being devoid of merits. The bail granted to the appellants/convicts by this court is hereby cancelled. Let the warrant of commitment to prison be prepared against both the appellants/convicts so that they may serve sentence awarded by the learned trial court.”

The defence counsel of the two convicts had challenged the validity of the signatures on the cheque and argued that there was no sign of Abhimanyu Deswal on the cheque. The court rejected the grounds. The defense counsel, advocate Puneet Bali, said, “We will move the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the decision.”

Gandhi said, “There are many other cheques, which were given to me by the two convicts. Those cheques were dishonored stating ‘drawers signatures not as per mandate’. I filed civil cases against the two in connection with these cheques too. I was promised to be given around Rs 37.61 crore. The lower court had given a decision in my favour. They had challenged the lower court decision in the court of additional sessions judge.”

The lower court had ordered, “Lt Col SS Deswal (Rtd), Abhimanyu Deswal have been sentenced with simple imprisonment for a period of two years and to pay, jointly and severally (an amount equal to the amount involved in the present case i.e. cheque amount plus 1% of the said amount as interest as well as litigation expenses) to the complainant within two months vide the impugned order of sentence dated November 13, 2018.”

Housing project in the eye of storm

M/s GLM Infratech Pvt Ltd, earlier known as M/s Bhoomi Infrastructure Company, has already been in the eye of storm as it failed to complete the housing project under the promised time since 2012. The housing project was launched across 16.8 acres in 2008. During the first phase, 456 flats were scheduled to be constructed in four towers. The possession was scheduled to be given to the allottees in 2012. In October 2022, the Haryana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (HREAT) had dismissed the firm’s two appeals challenging orders in favour of allottees of Amazon: Defence County, Sector 30, Panchkula, a project which had not been completed by GLM Infratech Pvt Ltd since 2008, stating that a liability of Rs 171.92 crore is already pending against the real estate firm. Later, GLM Buyers Welfare Association took possession of a portion of the incomplete housing project.