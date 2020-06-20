Court slams police for playing ‘hide and seek’ with it

A copy of the order has been sent to the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, for necessary action. A copy of the order has been sent to the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, for necessary action.

A Gurugram court has criticised the police probing a fraud case for ‘playing hide and seek’ with the court. The case is related to a dispute between Congress MLA from Samalkha Dharam Singh Chhoker and a businessman of Gurugram, Neeraj Choudhary.

Choudhary was reportedly business partner of Chhoker’s son in the past but later both parties levelled allegations and counter-allegations against each other. In the current case, an FIR was registered against Choudhary in 2018 blaming him for mortgaging a residential property of Chhoker’s family fraudulently to obtain a loan of Rs. 34.89 crore from the bank. It was alleged that Choudhary managed to “deceive bank with the forged agreement of guarantee to obtain the loan”.

However, Choudhary’s lawyer argued before the court that Choudhary had extended multiple cash loans to Chhoker and members of his family on their requests. “…as a security to one of the cash loans,” the lawyer argued, “the family had agreed to mortgage” their residential property situated in phase-1 of DLF City to the bank. It was also claimed that there was no evidence against Choudhary despite the fact that the “preliminary enquiry was going on for a long time and several witnesses including the bank officials have been examined by the police”. On the other hand, the public prosecutor opposed the bail plea arguing one of the offences was punishable with life imprisonment.

But Sessions Judge M M Dhonchak accepted the anticipatory bail application of the accused observing “even the signatures have not been proved forged so far” and the accused was not absconding.

However, the judge was not happy the way the police responded to the bail plea. “What was stated in the bail application, it should have been replied straight instead of being ducked as has been done and it’s obvious from the ….reply,” observed the court. Following the directions of the court, the police filed a parawise reply. “When parawise reply to the bail application was filed, there was no scope for the investigating officer to play hide and seek with the court…it appears that the Investigating Officer is deep saddled in the habit of playing hide and seek and this habit he could not shed even while filing reply to the bail application before this court,” observed the court.

