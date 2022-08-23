Court sentences man to 30 years RI for sodomy

The district court of Chandigarh on Monday sentenced a 23-year-old man to 30-year rigorous imprisonment for sodomising an eight-year-old boy.

The court of Judge Swati Sehgal also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict. “The victim child of the tender age of eight years was to be taken care of and protected from untoward incidents by the convict. However, the convict liable to act as a protector of the victim child became his predator. The convict not only ruthlessly invaded the body of the victim child but with his heinous and condemnable act has invaded his soul leaving horrifying and painful experiences in his memory. Such a demonic act on the part of the convict calls for stringent punishment,” said the order.

As per the prosecution, the FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother, who told the police that on August 4, 2020, she found that at her home, a servant was sexually assaulting her son in the servant’s room.

On the complaint of the woman, an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 377 of the the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, and the accused was arrested. The defense counsel argued that he was falsely implicated in the case, as the victim’s parents did not want to pay him wages, and that the accused was not given salary for six months. Also when he demanded the salary, the victim’s parents levelled baseless allegations against him.