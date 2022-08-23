Court sentences man to 30 years RI for sodomy

The district court of Chandigarh on Monday sentenced a 23-year-old man to 30-year rigorous imprisonment for sodomising an eight-year-old boy.
The court of Judge Swati Sehgal also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict. “The victim child of the tender age of eight years was to be taken care of and protected from untoward incidents by the convict. However, the convict liable to act as a protector of the victim child became his predator. The convict not only ruthlessly invaded the body of the victim child but with his heinous and condemnable act has invaded his soul leaving horrifying and painful experiences in his memory. Such a demonic act on the part of the convict calls for stringent punishment,” said the order.
As per the prosecution, the FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother, who told the police that on August 4, 2020, she found that at her home, a servant was sexually assaulting her son in the servant’s room.
On the complaint of the woman, an FIR was registered against the accused under Section 377 of the the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, and the accused was arrested. The defense counsel argued that he was falsely implicated in the case, as the victim’s parents did not want to pay him wages, and that the accused was not given salary for six months. Also when he demanded the salary, the victim’s parents levelled baseless allegations against him.
Top News
Latest News
PSPCL warns consumers against cyber fraudsters
Akhilesh meets Ramakant in jail: ‘Fake cases being used to stifle Oppn voice’
‘No god is a Brahmin’, says JNU Vice Chancellor, flags ‘gender bias’ in Manusmriti
FIR filed against Azam Khan lawyer for ‘threatening’ witness’ brother in court
Maharashtra: Over 800 kids orphaned during pandemic, 774 get Rs 5 lakheach from govt
Scientists track cause of mystery paddy dwarfing in Punjab and Haryana
If defence personnel die in service, kin will get Rs 1 crore: Gujarat
In run-up to centenary year, RSS gears up to ramp up rural footprint in country
Explained: Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan
Praful Patel trying to torpedo tournament, says Supreme Court
In first meet, committee on MSP sets up sub-groups to discuss key issues
Cattle smuggling case: CBI searches another rice mill owned by Anubrata kin
August 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: CM Defends Police