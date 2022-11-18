Court sentences 53-year-old man to 5 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor boy

The Chandigarh District Court has sentenced a 53-year-old man to five-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor boy in 2019.

The court of Swati Sehgal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, convicted the accused under Section 10 of the POCSO Act, 2012. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

As per the prosecution, the FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother, who alleged that she along her two sons — the victim aged 11 and younger son aged 9 – resides in a rented accommodation in Chandigarh. Her husband has a touring job and most of the time he stays away from home. The woman told the police that renovation work was going on at her house. On May 4, 2019, she sent her sons to sleep at night in neighbourer’s house.

On May 5, 2019, her elder son told her that on the intervening night of May 4 and 5, while he was sleeping beside the accused, the accused sexually assaulted him. The victim could not sleep and came home, and narrated the incident to his mother. Her husband came home on the evening of May 5. Thereafter, they informed the police about the incident. During the course of investigation, the accused was arrested on May 6, 2019.

During the trial, the defence counsel argued that the accused has been falsely implicated in the case. The court, however, held the accused guilty.

At the time of pronouncement of sentence, the convict prayed for leniency as he does not have any past criminal record nor has he been previously convicted in any kind of criminal case. He is suffering from various old-age ailments. His wife is dependent upon him and is also suffering from various old-age ailments. He is the only bread-earner in his family.

After hearing the convict’s plea, the court said, “Sexual assault on minor children is gross and blatant violation of their fundamental constitutional and human rights. Such kind of sexual assault is not against an individual, but it is a grave crime against the entire society.”

“Considering the plea of convict, age of victim and necessity of harmonious construction between deterence against crime viz-a-viz approach of punishment, hand of justice need not be tampered with mercy in the present case. Such abhorrent act on behalf of the accused does not augur well with our ethos,” noted the judge while sentencing the convict to five-year imprisonment.