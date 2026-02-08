‘Non-compliance’: Court orders release of accused within day of his arrest

A district court ordered the release of an accused in a Rs 67-lakh immigration fraud case, ruling his arrest illegal due to procedural lapses and non-compliance with mandatory safeguards.

An accused arrested in a Rs 67-lakh immigration fraud case was released by a district court within a day of his arrest after the court declared the arrest illegal due to procedural violations.

The accused, Abhinav Dogra, who allegedly ran an immigration firm, was arrested by the Sector 17 police on February 3 and produced before the district court the following day. The police sought a two-day remand, but instead, the court refused remand and ordered his immediate release, holding that the arrest did not comply with mandatory legal requirements.

An application was filed on behalf of the accused for his immediate release from custody for non-compliance with the mandatory provisions under Article 22(1) of the Constitution of India and sections 47 and 48 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. It was mentioned in the application that the investigating officer did not supply the grounds of arrest to the accused, which is non-complianee with the judgment passed by the Supreme Court of India in case of Mihir Rajesh Shah Vs State of Maharastra and another, and the accused deserves to be released from custody on this ground.