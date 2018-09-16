Court orders SSP to submit report on Rs 50-lakh fraud by ex-Youth Congress leader

The case, which was registered against Dimpy in April 2014, is at the stage of defence evidence at present.(Representational image) The case, which was registered against Dimpy in April 2014, is at the stage of defence evidence at present.(Representational image)

The Chandigarh district court directed the UT Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to conduct an inquiry and submit the case record of the Economic Offences Wing, regarding a case of cheating of Rs 50 lakh wherein former Chandigarh Youth Congress president Vijay Pal Singh alias Dimpy is facing trial for duping former Punjab DGP SS Virk.

The orders were issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate Akshdeep Mahajan on September 12 wherein SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale was issued a notice asking her to submit the inquiry report after police officials failed to produce it despite being summoned four times by the court.

The EOW inquiry report was sought following an application filed by the accused Dimpy’s counsel and the SSP has been directed to submit it by the next hearing of the case that is scheduled for September 28.

The case, which was registered against Dimpy in April 2014, is at the stage of defence evidence at present. During the trial in March this year, the defence counsel had moved an application seeking a record of the initial complaint filed by former DGP Virk in 2012.

Advocate Terminder Singh, counsel for defence, said Virk had lodged a complaint with the Chandigarh Police EOW against Dimpy in 2012 regarding the Rs 50-lakh fraud. Based on that complaint, a inquiry was carried out by EOW Inspector Naseeb Singh who stated that no case had been made out and that was approved by senior officers and so EOW gave a clean chit to Dimpy stating that there was no case against him.

The defence counsel, however, added that the DGP got the case filed on the same facts next year, in 2013, and then the case was registered against Dimpy at Sector 3 PS. But, since then, the file containing the inquiry report was untraceable and even after being sought by EOW officials, could not be produced in court. The defence then filed an application this March, seeking directions from the court to Chandigarh Police to produce the EOW report on the inquiry conducted in 2012, which gave Dimpy a clean chit.

“The inquiry report is an essential evidence in the case and thus it is required for trial,” said Terminder Singh.

According to records, Virk had stated in his complaint that four acres of land in his wife’s name in Kishangarh were acquired by the UT Administration in 2004- 05. The administration paid them nearly Rs 65 lakh as compensation for it. Virk then started looking for land in Chandigarh and was introduced to Dimpy by a colleague. According to Virk, after they failed to finalise any plot, Dimpy asked him to pay some booking amount in case some appropriate land came to his notice. So, Virk gave him a cheque for Rs 50 lakh and Dimpy kept showing him land. But, the DGP did not find any suitable plot and asked Dimpy to return his money. Dimpy allegedly kept putting him off and the DGP found out that the YC leader had similarly cheated others, too. Then the DGP filed a complaint with UT Police.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App