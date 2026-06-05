Court Martial orders to fire Colonel, awards 3 years in jail for outraging modesty of woman officers

Colonel Anand Kumar, the counsel for the accused, said the trial suffered from various irregularities and that the officer had challenged the manner of recording the evidence in the court martial. (Source: File)

A General Court Martial of the Army on Thursday ordered to dismiss a Colonel of the Army Medical Corps (AMC) from service and sentenced him to three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for outraging the modesty of two women officers — one Major and the other a Captain.

The Colonel and the women officers were posted as doctors at the Military Hospital, Nasirabad in Rajasthan. The Colonel was attached to Headquarters 97 Artillery Brigade where he faced the Court Martial for sexual misconduct towards the female officer. The sentence will become effective when confirmed by higher authorities.

A charge sheet issued on October 24, 2025 by Commander 97 Artillery Brigade accused the Colonel of six offences under the Army Act. He has been found guilty of five charges and not guilty on the sixth charge. The General Court Martial was ordered by Major General Adarsha Verma, General Officer Commanding, 41 Artillery Division, on October 25, 2025.