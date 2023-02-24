Court junks plea of former GMADA chief engineer to recall prosecution witnesses

The trial court has dismissed the application of former chief engineer of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) Surinder Singh alias Pehalwan to recall some prosecution witnesses in a corruption case. The court termed the application “misconceived” and said (it) “has been filed with the ulterior motive of delaying the disposal of the present trial on merits in a time-bound manner”.

The orders were pronounced by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Parminder Singh Grewal on February 22.

The court observed that it has been pleaded in the application that as per the contents of the police challan and the examination-in-chief of prosecution witnesses, Divleen Singh, Surinder Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, Ashish Kapoor, Inspector Inderpal Singh, Arjun Singh, Dharminder and Nageshwar Rao are vital witnesses to the present case.

It has been alleged that before the winter vacations, the counsel for the applicant/accused had a verbal agreement with the presiding officer of this court that they would conduct the cross-examination of the aforesaid witnesses on or after January 6 this year.

It has been pleaded that keeping in mind the above-mentioned circumstances, the applicant/accused had preferred an application for deferring the cross-examinations of the aforesaid witnesses till January 6.

It has been further alleged that in the meantime, due to a conflict between the applicant and the presiding officer of this court, the counsel for the applicant decided to stay out of the existing conflict and, therefore, sought not to represent the accused.

Thereafter, this court has proceeded to treat their cross-examination as “opportunity given nil” and hence, they were not cross-examined.

It has been alleged that their cross-examination is vital for the proper adjudication of the present case. It has been alleged that now since the conflict between the accused has been adjudicated by the Supreme Court and since the accused has now shown his inability to hire the services of another lawyer, he has persuaded his previous counsel to appear for him in the present case.

In reply, the prosecution pleaded that the perusal of the previous orders passed by this court shows that the accused is trying to delay the disposal of the present case. It has been further pleaded that many witnesses of this case had to appear time and again for their cross-examination to be conducted by the counsel for the accused.

It has been pleaded that the present accused has filed various frivolous applications during the trial of the present case just to derail the trial of this case. It has been pleaded that the prosecution examined inquiry officer Nageswara Rao but this witness had to appear many times for his cross-examination by the counsel for the accused, the same was not done and ultimately, this court has passed the order for treating the cross-examination of this witness as nil vide order February 20. Furthermore, the cross-examination of prosecution witness Varinder Singh Brar, the investigating officer has already been done on behalf of the present accused. It has been pleaded that the present case is a time-bound case as ordered by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. It has been pleaded that the witnesses cannot be put to hardship by calling them time and again for their testimonies.

A prayer for dismissal of the present application has been made.

After hearing the defence and the prosecution, the court ordered, “This court is of the considered view that the present application under Section 311 of CrPC for recalling prosecution witnesses for cross-examination on behalf of accused Surinderpal Singh is misconceived and has been filed with the ulterior motive of delaying the disposal of the present trial on merits in a time-bound manner in compliance with the directions issued by High Court of Punjab and Haryana.”

The order read, “It is most relevant to mention here that this court is making sincere and genuine efforts in a most transparent, honest, free, fair, just and reasonable manner to dispose of this trial in a time-bound manner.”

The court also noted in the order that accused Surinderpal Singh had levelled false and baseless allegations against the undersigned (the judge) in his complaint submitted to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana as stated by him in the court presided over by the undersigned and after hearing him, the undersigned has passed the order on January 5, whereby the undersigned has made a reference to the Sessions Judge, Mohali, with the request to transfer this case to some other court.

However, the Sessions Judge, Mohali, vide his order, dated January 6, declined the request of Surinderpal Singh for transfer of this case to some other court of competent jurisdiction and had directed the undersigned to proceed

further with the trial of this case.

Surinderpal Singh alias Pehalwan was considered a blue-eyed boy of the SAD-BJP government and was booked by the Vigilance Bureau in 2017 in a corruption case.