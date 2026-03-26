Court junks bail plea of PU prof held for murder of his wife

The defence counsel arguing for his bail contended before the court that the applicant was arrested on December 8, 2025, which is after four years, and during which the applicant was interrogated for 25 times and he cooperated in the investigation.

The Chandigarh District Court has dismissed the bail plea of Panjab University Professor Bharat Bhushan Goyal in connection with the alleged murder of his wife Seema Goyal.

Goyal was arrested in December last year by the Chandigarh Police for the alleged murder of his 60-year-old wife Seema Goyal.

The defence counsel arguing for his bail contended before the court that the applicant was arrested on December 8, 2025, which is after four years, and during which the applicant was interrogated for 25 times and he cooperated in the investigation.

The defense counsel submitted that the investigation in the present case has not been done in a fair manner. “Also, the applicant has been arrested on the basis of Narco test, polygraphic test and brain mapping test. However, these tests are not admissible in evidence and cannot be a legally admissible evidence. During investigation, the investigating officer has not collected shoe prints (foot prints) of PUMA shoes from the place of occurrence despite the fact that foot prints/shoe prints of PUMA shoes were visible at the scene of offence and after seeing the same, the investigating officer tried to find out that if the applicant was using PUMA shoes and after finding that the applicant had no PUMA shoes, the said clue was not pursued further. The culprits had defecated on the night of murder in the flush toilet in the bath room attached with the bedroom in which the victim was murdered but the investigating officer/CFSL team had not collected sample of faeces,” argued the defence counsel.