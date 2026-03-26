Court junks bail plea of PU prof held for murder of his wife

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The Chandigarh District Court has dismissed the bail plea of Panjab University Professor Bharat Bhushan Goyal in connection with the alleged murder of his wife Seema Goyal.
Goyal was arrested in December last year by the Chandigarh Police for the alleged murder of his 60-year-old wife Seema Goyal.
The defence counsel arguing for his bail contended before the court that the applicant was arrested on December 8, 2025, which is after four years, and during which the applicant was interrogated for 25 times and he cooperated in the investigation.
The defense counsel submitted that the investigation in the present case has not been done in a fair manner. “Also, the applicant has been arrested on the basis of Narco test, polygraphic test and brain mapping test. However, these tests are not admissible in evidence and cannot be a legally admissible evidence. During investigation, the investigating officer has not collected shoe prints (foot prints) of PUMA shoes from the place of occurrence despite the fact that foot prints/shoe prints of PUMA shoes were visible at the scene of offence and after seeing the same, the investigating officer tried to find out that if the applicant was using PUMA shoes and after finding that the applicant had no PUMA shoes, the said clue was not pursued further. The culprits had defecated on the night of murder in the flush toilet in the bath room attached with the bedroom in which the victim was murdered but the investigating officer/CFSL team had not collected sample of faeces,” argued the defence counsel.
It was further stated that the applicant has been in custody for the last four months and investigation has already been completed. The trial of the case will take sufficient long time and no useful purpose will be served by detaining the applicant in custody for indefinite period, thus seeking bail in the case.
The public prosecutor, however, argued that the applicant was present in his house along with his wife on the day when she was found murdered and the investigation team had collected sufficient evidence to indicate the involvement of the applicant in the commission of the offence.
The applicant had tried to mislead the investigating officer by putting up a story that some unknown person had entered in their house by cutting the mesh of the main door. However, the CFSL team has said that the mesh was cut from inside the house and not from outside. It was the applicant who had committed murder of his wife.
Brain mapping test report also shows the involvement of the applicant and no information was given by the applicant to police, stated the public prosecutor of Chandigarh.
After hearing the counsel for the accused and public prosecutor for state, the court of Ashwani Kumar, Additional District and Sessions Judge, said the police have not collected any evidence that some other person had entered in their house and committed the offence.
“The story as put up by the applicant regarding entering of some stranger by cutting mesh of outer door has been found to be false. At this stage, it cannot be said that since the investigation done by the investigating officer is incomplete/irregular, so, the applicant is entitled to get concession of bail…the applicant is involved in the commission of offence of murder, which is henious in nature,” observed the court, dismissing bail plea of Goyal.
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