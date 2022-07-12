Court junks anticipatory bail plea of Atulaya Healthcare directors

The Chandigarh District Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of the directors of Atulaya Healthcare.

The two accused, Pankaj Kumar Kansil and Anuj Gupta, had sought anticipatory bail contending that they have been falsely implicated in the case and the FIR was lodged without any proper inquiry.

As per the case, Vinod Kumar Singla, in his complaint, had alleged Pankaj Kumar Kansil and Anuj Gupta, both directors of the private company, forged his signatures on documents to siphon off funds by breaching a medical clinic services agreement between him and their company.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Rajeev K Beri rejected the anticipatory bail plea stating that “rather they would be required for custodial interrogation to find out as to how, when and by which means they had committed the alleged forgery of signatures of complainant”.

The court observed that “though applicants are taking a fumbling stand about these signatures, but one thing is apparent from the same that signatures on these documents were never put by the complainant in presence of applicants or even in presence of referred witnesses. Therefore, in this bail application, no presumption can be drawn regarding genuineness of these signatures. It is now a matter of investigation.”

The court noted that “allegations against applicants are serious, the applicants do not deserve to be granted extraordinary relief of anticipatory bail. Rather they would be required for custodial interrogation to find out as to how, when and by which means they had committed the alleged forgery”.

An FIR was registered against Pankaj Kumar Kansil and Anuj Gupta, both directors of the private firm, at Sector 11 Police Station for allegedly committing acts of fraud.

The case was registered against the duo on the complaint of Vinod Kumar Singla under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Section 120-B of the IPC.