Chandigarh: Court junks abortion plea of minor rape victim’s mother

The juvenile court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by the mother of a minor rape victim, seeking termination of the 15-year-old’s pregnancy after a medical board of GMSH-16 advised against the abortion. A report was submitted in the district court, in which the medical board suggested that the termination of pregnancy of the victim could be dangerous to her. The district court of Chandigarh had issued directions to GMSH, Sector 16, to form a medical board to examine the 24-week pregnant rape victim after her mother sought termination of her pregnancy.

The mother had pleaded that her daughter was raped by a 17-year-old who earlier used to live in their neighborhood at Sector 20. Since her daughter was raped, she does not want her to continue with the pregnancy and sought permission for an abortion from the court. According to police records, the victim was allegedly raped by the juvenile accused at Sector 24, Chandigarh.

