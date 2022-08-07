Court issues notice to Harnaaz over breach of movie contract

Updated: August 7, 2022 3:50:13 am
The Chandigarh District Court has issued notice to Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu and others, over a civil suit filed by Santosh Entertainment Studio through its producer partner, Upasana Singh, accusing Sandhu of not honouring an agreement signed for the promotion of a Punjabi movie.
The notice has been issued by the Court of Randeep Kumar, Civil Judge (Junior Division). The matter is now scheduled for hearing on September 7, 2022. Singh, through counsel Karan Sachdeva, has claimed damages of Rs 1 crore from Sandhu. As per the complaint filed before the court, on December 13, 2020, the firm (Santosh Entertainment Studio) and Sandhu entered into an ‘artist agreement’ whereby Sandhu was set to play the lead actor for the Punjabi feature film – ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’ – directed by Smeep Kang.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
As per the complaint, in 2021, Sandhu won two beauty pageants Miss Diva, 2021 and Miss Universe, 2021. As she gained fame with these laurels, the stakeholders of the movie decided to release the film on May 27, 2022. These dates was communicated to her and her availability was sought for various engagements related to the movie.
Subscriber Only Stories
The civil suit was filed under Section 10 of Specific Relief Act, 2018, read with Section 73 of Indian Contract Act, 1872, for claiming damages from the defendant for non-performance of her obligations in terms of the agreement between them.
“Harnaaz was intimated about the release date of the film and was asked to inform her working dates to plan a schedule for the release and promotion of the movie, but shockingly, she started evading everyone, including the director, financiers and producers. She could not be reached over phone, text messages, WhatsApp, etc., for the reasons best known to her,” the complaint alleged.
As per clause 2(a) of the ‘artist agreement’, the terms of the agreement came into force from the date of execution of the agreement which was December 13, 2020, and continued until one month after the first theatrical release of the film which was June 27, 2022, according to the complaint.
The complaint further alleged that on March 24, 2022, Singh intimated Sandhu about the movie promotion dates through WhatsApp and specifically told her that they understand about her other commitments in hand and would not proceed against her legally as per the agreement signed by her on promotional dates. But, surprisingly, Sandhu shirked from all her obligations in relation to promoting the movie.
The director and the film financiers tried to contact Sandhu over Instagram and shared the poster with her for the film’s promotion, but she did not reply even once to their messages, it was alleged. Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe on December 13, 2021.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
GCCI writes to Union Minister seeking revision of hospital charges
Liquor wars: Govt trains guns on former L-G, Sisodia says he changed stance on vends
BJP firefights after video shows man abusing woman in Noida: ‘No association with party’
Hand, Foot & Mouth Disease cases up, parents want online classes
CWG wrestling: After anxious moments off the mat to ‘make weight’, Ravi Dahiya shows swagger on it to win gold
Weekly Horoscope, August 7, 2022 – August 13 , 2022: Scorpio, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Man attacked over ‘social media status supporting Nupur Sharma’; 14 booked
Mumbai: Moderate rainfall; monsoon activity to stay, says IMD
Money laundering case: ED quizzes Varsha Raut for 10 hrs
Should be ready for civic polls: Ajit Pawar tells party workers
Centre junks 3-year Byculla zoo plan to procure zebras from Israel
Two killed in road mishap on Pune-Solapur Rd